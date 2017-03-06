Army Abducts Nine Palestinians In The West Bank

11:49 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Sunday at dawn, nine Palestinians from various communities, in different parts of the occupied West Bank, after breaking into their homes and violently searching them.

The Jericho office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported that the soldiers abducted four Palestinians, identified as Abdullah Ahmad Zbeidat, Morad Salama Zbeidat, Moâ€™tasem Eyad Zbeidat and Ibrahim Saleh Zbeidat.

In Bethlehem, the soldiers abducted Mohammad Issa Hamamra, 19, and Sanad Mohammad Hamamra, 19, from their homes.

In Hebron, in the southern part of the West Bank, the soldiers abducted three Palestinians, identified as Baraâ€™ Dofash, Hani Abdul-Wahab al-Khdour and Ahmad Fayez Tarayra.

