Army Abducts One Palestinian, Detains Several Others, Near Jenin

9:34 AM

On Thursday at dawn, Israeli soldiers invaded Yaâ€™bad town, west of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and abducted a young Palestinian man. The soldiers also briefly detained, on Wednesday night, several Palestinians near Jenin.

Several army jeeps invaded Yaâ€™bad town, before deploying and surrounding many neighborhoods, and abducted a young man.

Media sources in Jenin said the soldiers broke into and searched several homes, and abducted a young man from al-â€˜Tatar family.

On Wednesday at night, the soldiers detained and interrogated many Palestinians at a sudden roadblock between Rommana and Zabbouba villages, west of Jenin.

Eyewitnesses said the soldiers examined the ID cards of the detained Palestinians, and demanded many of them to provide their phone numbers.