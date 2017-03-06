Israeli Soldiers Abduct Ten Palestinians In Jerusalem

9:35 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Thursday at dawn, ten Palestinians from occupied East Jerusalem, and took them to several detention and interrogation centers. The soldiers also summoned a Palestinian woman for interrogation.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said the soldiers abducted eight Palestinians from the at-Tour neighborhood, overlooking the Old City, after invading their homes and searching them.

The abducted Palestinians have been identified as Daoud Taiseer Abu Sbeitan, Walid Mohammad Sayyad, Yousef Sami Abu al-Hawa, Omar Abu al-Hawa, Hussein Khweiss, Rafat Abu Jom’a, Mohammad Abu Jom’a and Ashraf Abu Jom’a.

The soldiers also invaded the Schools Street, in Silwan town, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, abducted a young man, identified as Sajed al-Ghoul, after violently searching his home, and summoned his mother for interrogation.

Furthermore, the army invaded a home in Bab Hotta neighborhood, adjacent to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in the Old City, and abducted Khaled al-Basiti.