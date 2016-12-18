Israeli Soldiers Abduct Three Palestinians In Hebron

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, the towns of Yatta and Beit Ummar, in the southern West Bank district of Hebron, searched homes and abducted three Palestinians.

Several army vehicles invaded Yatta town, south of Hebron, before the soldiers stormed and ransacked homes, and abducted two siblings, identified as Saed Jibreel Morr, and his brother Hasan.

The soldiers also invaded Khallet al-Ein area, in Beit Ummar, searched homes and abducted Waseem Taha Abu Mariya, 16.

It is worth mentioning that the soldiers also installed roadblocks, in various parts of Hebron district, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.