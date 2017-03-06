Israeli Soldiers Abduct Three Palestinians In Jerusalem, Bethlehem And Ramallah

11:15 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Thursday at night and Friday at dawn, four Palestinians from Bethlehem, Ramallah and Jerusalem, in the occupied West Bank, and assaulted the mother and child brother of one of the abducted Palestinians.

The Bethlehem office of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said the soldiers invaded al-Atan Street, in the city, and abducted Majed Mousa Jaber, 33, after breaking into his home and searching it.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Silwan town, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, and abducted Mansour al-‘Abbasi, 17, after storming his home and searching it.

The soldiers also struck and beat Mansour’s mother and younger brother, causing various cuts and bruises.

On Thursday at night, the soldiers abducted a young Palestinian man near Shu’fat refugee camp, in Jerusalem, after the soldiers searched him and claimed that he carried a knife “with the intent to carry out a stabbing attack.”

In Ramallah, the soldiers invaded Um ash-Sharayet area, and invaded a shop before repeatedly assaulting a young man with clubs and batons, and dragged him outside before abducting him.