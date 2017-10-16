Israeli Soldiers Abduct Three Palestinians Near Jenin

11:50 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Friday at dawn, Yaâ€™bad town, southwest of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, searched many homes and abducted three young Palestinian men.

Media sources in Jenin said the soldiers abducted two former political prisoners, identified as Khaled Abdullah Abu Bakr, 21, and Mahmoud Bassam Hamarsha, 18, in addition to Nour Mahmoud Kabaha, 22.

The sources added that the soldiers violently searched and ransacked the invaded homes, and smashed the front door of resident Ahmad Fathi Abu Bakr before storming the building.

In related news, several army jeeps invaded many neighborhoods in Birzeit town, northwest of Ramallah, and withdrew later.