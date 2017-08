Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinian Teenagers In Qalqilia

4:03 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Friday evening, two Palestinian teenagers at the northern entrance of Qalqilia, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

Media sources in Qalqilia said the soldiers clashed with many Palestinian youngsters, who hurled stones and empty bottles at army jeeps invading the northern entrance area.

The sources added that the soldiers abducted Ahmad Adel Hasan, 18, and Laith Ahmad Nofal, 16, and took them to an unknown destination.