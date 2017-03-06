Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians From Jenin

9:31 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Tuesday evening, two Palestinians from the northern West Bank governorate of Jenin; one of them was taken prisoner from his work in occupied Jerusalem, and the second was heading to work, trying to cross Barta’a military roadblock.

Media sources in Jenin said the soldiers abducted Khader Ahmad Waked, 24, from his work in Jerusalem, reportedly for not carrying a work and entry permit. Waken is from al-‘Arqa village of, west of Jenin.

In addition, the soldiers abducted Mohammad Hussein Zyoud, from Sielet al-Harethiyya town, west of Jenin.

Zyoud was first stopped at Barta’a military roadblock, near Jenin, and the soldiers summoned him for interrogation at the Salem military base and security center. He was taken prisoner the moment he stepped into the base.