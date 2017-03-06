Israeli soldiers invaded, on Monday at dawn, several Palestinian homes, in the southern West Bank city of Hebron, violently searched them and abducted two Palestinians, in addition to confiscating machines from a lathe workshop.

The WAFA Palestinian News Agency has reported that the soldiers abducted Rafat Maher Sharabati, from his home, and invaded his fatherâ€™s lathe workshop, before confiscating machines and equipment.

The soldiers also abducted another Palestinian, identified as Mosâ€™ab Abu Turki, after invading and ransacking his home, in the city.

Furthermore, the soldiers installed many roadblocks at the main roads leading to Saâ€™ir and Halhoul towns, in addition to Hebronâ€™s northern road, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and interrogated many residents while inspecting their ID cards.