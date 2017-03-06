Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians In Jenin And Bethlehem

10:46 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Tuesday at dawn, two young Palestinian men in the northern West Bank governorate of Jenin, and Bethlehem governorate, south of occupied East Jerusalem.

Media sources in Jenin said many army vehicles invaded Kufur Ra’ey town, south of Jenin, searched homes and abducted Mustafa Jamil Milhem, 22, after breaking into his home and violently searching it.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Husan town, west of Bethlehem, searched homes and abducted Dia Mohammad Zaghoul, 24.

The soldiers also invaded homes in the al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem, and abducted Mohammad Mousa.

Also at dawn, the soldiers abducted three young Palestinian men from the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron, and invaded many neighborhoods in the city, and nearby towns, in addition to installing military roadblocks.