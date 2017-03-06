Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians In Qalqilia

11:34 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Friday at dawn, two Palestinian men from their homes in Qalqilia city, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank. The soldiers also summoned a Palestinian, from Bethlehem, for interrogation.

Media sources in Qalqilia said many army jeeps invaded the city, before soldiers searched homes, and interrogated several Palestinians, while inspecting their ID cards.

The sources added that the soldiers abducted two Palestinians, identified as Bassem Qaher Qar’an and Osama Hassan Halawa.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Marah Rabah village, south of Bethlehem, and summoned Mahmoud Sheikh, 31, for interrogation at the nearby Etzion military base and security center, after violently searching his home.