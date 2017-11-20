Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians Near Jenin

5:35 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Sunday evening, two young Palestinian men from Yaâ€™bad town, south of Jenin, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The soldiers installed a sudden military roadblock at the eastern entrance of the town, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

The soldiers then abducted two young men, identified as Yahia Wasfi Hamarsha, 24, and Nimir Zeid al-Kilani, 24, and took them to a nearby military base.

In related news, the soldiers installed a roadblock at the northern entrance of Azzoun town, east of the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, in addition to obstructing traffic for several hours.

Prior to installing the roadblock, several army jeeps invaded the town, and drove through its neighborhoods.