Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians Near Jenin

3:01 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Friday at night, Yaâ€™bad town, southwest of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, clashed with many youngsters who hurled stones on the military vehicles, and abducted two young men.

Mohammad Abu Shamla, a former member of Yaâ€™bad Local Council, said several military vehicles invaded the center of the town, and abducted two young men. Â

He added that clashes took place in the townâ€™s center, where the soldiers fired dozens of rubber-coated metal bullets, gas bombs and concussion grenades.

On Friday at dawn, the soldiers abducted two young Palestinian men , in the northern West Bank district of Jenin, and in the Hebron district, in the southern part of the West Bank. Â

Furthermore, the army invaded the towns of Beit Rima, Kafr Ein, and Birzeit , north and northeast of the Ramallah and al-Biereh District, in central West Bank, and searched homes.