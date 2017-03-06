Israeli Soldiers Attack The Weekly Protest In Bilâ€™in

2:58 AM

Israeli soldiers attacked, Friday, the weekly nonviolent protest against the Annexation Wall and colonies, in Bilâ€™in village, west of the central West Bank city of Ramallah, causing some protesters to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

The protest was held approximately by ten Palestinians, ten Israelis and fifteen international peace activists.

Clashes took place between the soldiers and several Palestinian youngsters after the army attacked the weekly protest, causing many to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.