Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, the village of Kobar, northwest of the central West Bank city of Ramallah, and demolished a home belonging to the family of a Palestinian who stabbed, last month, three Israelis to death, in their home at a nearby colony. The soldiers also injured 26 Palestinians during ensuing clashes.
Medical sources in Ramallah said the soldiers shot 26 Palestinians during the clashes; one of them is a cameraman, identified as Mohammad Radi, who works for Palestine TV.
The cameraman was shot with a rubber-coated steel bullet in his face, after a soldier shot him from a close range, while he was filming the clashes.
The sources stated that thirteen Palestinians were shot with rubber-coated steel bullets, and thirteen others suffered the effects of teargas inhalation.
It is worth mentioning that the soldiers have recently abducted the parents, and uncle, of Omar al-â€˜Abed who carried out the stabbing attack last month.
The three slain Israelis have been identified as Yosef Salomon, 70, his daughter Chaya, 46, and his son Elad, 36.
As Part of Excessive Application of Collective Punishment Policy, Israeli Forces Demolish ‘Omer al-‘Abed’s Family House