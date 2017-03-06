Israeli soldiers detained, on Tuesday morning, two Palestinian photojournalists, working for the WAFA Palestinian news agency, and the Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation, in Hebronâ€™s Old City of Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

The soldiers searched the two journalists, Mash-hour al-Wihwah, who works for the Palestinian Info & News (WAFA), and the second, Thaâ€™er Faqqousa, who works for the Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation (PBC)

The two were released later, after the soldiers searched them and their equipment, causing damage to one of their cameras.