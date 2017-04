Israeli soldiers detained, on Tuesday morning, two Palestinian photojournalists, working for the WAFA Palestinian news agency, and the Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation, in Hebron’s Old City of Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

The soldiers searched the two journalists, Mash-hour al-Wihwah, who works for the Palestinian Info & News (WAFA), and the second, Tha’er Faqqousa, who works for the Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation (PBC)

The two were released later, after the soldiers searched them and their equipment, causing damage to one of their cameras.