Israeli Soldiers Injure 25 Palestinians In Abu Dis

12:59 AM

Israeli soldiers injured, on Friday evening, 25 Palestinians after several army jeeps invaded Abu Dis town, east of occupied East Jerusalem, and clashed with dozens of youngsters, who hurled stones at the military jeeps.

The soldiers fired many live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets, gas bombs and concussion grenades at the protesters, and surrounding homes.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medics rushed to the town, and provided treatment to six Palestinians who were shot with rubber-coated steel bullets, three who suffered burns due to the concussion grenades, and sixteen others who suffered the severe effects of teargas inhalation.