Israeli Soldiers Injure Four Palestinians, Abduct Three, In Bethlehem

10:36 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, the Deheishe refugee camp, south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, before shooting four Palestinians and abducting two others, in addition to abducting one Palestinian in Husan town, west of Bethlehem.

The invasion into the Deheishe refugee camp was carried out by a large military force, leading to clashes with youngsters who hurled stones and empty bottles on the invading armored jeeps.

Medical sources said the soldiers shot four young Palestinian men, resulting in moderate-but stable injuries, and that many Palestinians suffered the effects of teargas inhalation.

The soldiers also invaded and searched many homes, and abducted Younis Hussein Zaghari, 22, Moâ€™taz Mohammad Shareeâ€™a, 22.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Husan town, also searched homes and abducted Mohammad Nabil Shaâ€™er, 22.