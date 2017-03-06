Israeli Soldiers Injure One Palestinian In Bethlehem

Israeli soldiers shot and injured, on Sunday evening, a young Palestinian man near the northern entrance of Bethlehem city, in the occupied West Bank.

Medical sources said the soldiers shot a young man, 19 years of age, with several live rounds in his legs, before he was moved to Beit Jala governmental hospital.

The soldiers shot the young man during clashes that took place between the soldiers and several local youngsters.

Eyewitnesses said the young man was shot by soldiers stationed in the concrete-fortified military tower of the Annexation Wall, at the northern entrance of Bethlehem.

They added that the wounded man was just walking near the tower when the soldiers shot him.