Israeli Soldiers Injure Two Palestinians In Nablus

November 1, 2017 8:24 AM IMEMC News Israeli attacks, Nablus, News Report, West Bank 0
01 Nov
8:24 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, the northern West Bank city of Nablus, and shot two young Palestinian men, after the army fired live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets and gas bombs, at local youngsters, who hurled stones at their jeeps.

Media sources said the soldiers accompanied dozens of colonists, and headed towards Josephâ€™s Tomb, before several youngsters hurled stones at the military vehicles.

Medical sources in Nablus said two Palestinians were shot with rubber-coated steel bullets, and were moved to a local hospital, while many others suffered the effects of teargas inhalation.

Israeli Soldiers Injure Two Palestinians In Nablus