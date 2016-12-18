Israeli Soldiers Invade Homes, Confiscate Electric Supplies Near Jenin

10:25 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Thursday at dawn, several homes, including homes of two former political prisoners, in Arraba town, southwest of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, violently searched them, and illegally confiscated electric equipment and money.

Former political prisoner Mona Qa’dan said the soldiers invaded her home, in addition to the homes of her brothers Tareq, Mo’awiya and Mahmoud, before violently searching them, causing excessive damage.

She added that the soldiers illegally confiscated cash, a TV and a Laptop, after holding her and the family in one room and interrogating them for several hours.

The soldiers also invaded the home of former political prisoner Ja’ar Ezzeddin and violently searched it, before confiscating his laptop.