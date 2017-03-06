Israeli Soldiers Invade Palestinian Lands In Gaza

11:39 AM

Several Israeli military vehicles invaded, Monday, Palestinian agricultural lands, in the southern and northern parts of the Gaza strip, and fired many live rounds while bulldozing the lands, close to the border fence.

Media sources said four armored bulldozers and three tanks, stationed in Sofa military base, across the border fence, advanced at least 150 meters into the Palestinian lands, northeast of Rafah.

Military surveillance drones were also flying over the invaded area, while the soldiers placed sand hills and barriers, close to the fence.

The soldiers also fired live rounds into Palestinian lands east of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, forcing the Palestinians out of their lands.

Furthermore, several army vehicles and bulldozers, stationed near the Erez terminal, across the border fence in northern Gaza, invaded Palestinian lands in the area, and fired many live rounds.

In related news, Israeli navy ships fired many live rounds at Palestinian fishing boats, in Gaza territorial waters, in the northern part of the coastal region.