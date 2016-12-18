This Week in Palestine Week 03 2017

Israeli Soldiers Open Automatic Fire At Homes, Lands, In Southern Gaza

4:30 PM

On Friday afternoon, Israeli soldiers, stationed across the border fence east of the Gaza Strip, fired dozens of rounds targeting homes and lands, in Rafah and Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

Eyewitnesses said the soldiers fired dozens of rounds for no apparent reason, hitting many homes, causing damage. There have been no reports of physical injuries among the Palestinians.

The attacks were carried out by soldiers on various towers, in military bases across the border fence, in the eastern and southern parts of the besieged coastal region.

On Thursday morning, a Palestinian fisherman was shot was injured, after Israeli navy ships opened fire on several fishing boats, near the shore of Beit Lahia, in the northern part of the coastal region.