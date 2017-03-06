Issawi Threatens Open Hunger Strike

7:49 PM

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Center for Studies, Palestinian detainee Shirin al-Issawi, who has been isolated in Jalameh prison since June 22, threatened to start an open-ended hunger strike, should the prison administration continue to keep her in solitary confinement.

The occupation re-detained al-Issawi on 7 March, 2014, on charges of providing services to prisoners in prisons, and the formation of a link between them and their leaders abroad.

The Israeli occupation court sentenced Issawi to four years in prison.

