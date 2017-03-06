July Violations Against Journalists Highest This Year

12:09 AM

The Ministry of Information said, Saturday, that Israel committed 76 violations against journalists in July, more than 60 per cent of them in East Jerusalem, the highest since the start of the year.

It said, according to WAFA, that most of the violations were related to coverage of events at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, and included either beating, (17 cases), shot by rubber bullets (eight cases), tear gas inhalation (eight), pepper spray (eight), barring coverage by ordering journalists to leave the area (nine), hit by stun grenade (four) and others.

In addition, said the ministry, Israeli forces raided and ransacked three media offices in Hebron and Ramallah during July, seizing equipment and other material.