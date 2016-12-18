This Week in Palestine Week 05 2017

Khader Adnan Calls for Intifada

10:55 PM

Khader Adnan, leader of Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, and an ex-detainee, has called for an intifada inside and outside prisons.

Adnan demanded during his interview with” voice of prisoners” radio all Palestinians to be united in order to support the prisoners.

He confirmed that the conditions inside the prison system is escalating, which means that there exists a possible danger to the lives of prisoners.

Adnan considers the recent happenings in NegevÂ to be a strategic step through using force against the guards who raid prisoners’ rooms and imposes sanctions.

He has called for a “real stand” in the face of the Israeli occupation, according to Al Ray, reflecting unificationÂ and respect for prisoners who sacrifice their freedom for the sake of their nation.