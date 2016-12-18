Khader Adnan Calls for Intifada

February 3, 2017 10:55 PM IMEMC News & Agencies Israel, News Report, Palestinian Politics, Prisoners 0
03 Feb
10:55 PM

Khader Adnan, leader of Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, and an ex-detainee, has called for an intifada inside and outside prisons.

 

Adnan demanded during his interview with” voice of prisoners” radio all Palestinians to be united in order to support the prisoners.

 

He confirmed that the conditions inside the prison system is escalating, which means that there exists a possible danger to the lives of prisoners.

 

Adnan considers the recent happenings in NegevÂ to be a strategic step through using force against the guards who raid prisoners’ rooms and imposes sanctions.

 

He has called for a “real stand” in the face of the Israeli occupation, according to Al Ray, reflecting unificationÂ and respect for prisoners who sacrifice their freedom for the sake of their nation.

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

« »

IMEMC News & Agencies

Related Articles

This Week in Palestine Week 05 2017

New Settlement to be Erected for Evacuated Amona Settlers

Hundreds of Belgian Artists and Academics Urge Government to End Participation in EU Project Cooperating with Israeli National Police

Khader Adnan Calls for Intifada