Netanyahu Asks for Deferment on Settlement Vote

5:20 AM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a request to defer a Knesset vote that would legalize settler homes built on privately owned Palestinian land, Israeli media reported Sunday.

The request, which was made at a weekly meeting of coalition party leaders, came after Netanyahu said that the bill is expected to be ready for a vote on Monday, as planned.

Two sources speaking on condition of anonymity told Haaretz that, at the meeting with the other party leaders, Netanyahu asked for a deferral of the vote, but Education Minister Naftali Bennett refused. “Netanyahu is trying to do everything he can to delay the vote,” one of the sources said.

The deferral, according to WAFA, came due to Netanyahu’s wish to coordinate the timing of the vote with the U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel’s ambassador to Washington, Ron Dermer, on the matter.