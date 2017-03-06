On Facebook Live: A Conversation with Roger Waters

5:15 AM

The Â Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) invites Facebook users to join the movement for a live, hour-long conversation on the cultural boycott of Israel with one of todayâ€™s leading musicians.

Saturday, July 15, 2017

8pm Palestine/5pm GMT/1pm EDT

The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) is excited to host a conversation with Roger Waters on his support for the cultural boycott of Israel and Â Palestiniansâ€™ rights.

Roger Waters is an English rock musician, singer-songwriter, and composer. He is best known as the bass player, co-lead vocalist, lyricist and the principal songwriter in the rock band Pink Floyd.

The conversation will be led byÂ Noura Erakat, a Palestinian human rights attorney and activist.

The broadcast will occur live,Â from the Palestinian BDS National Committeeâ€™sÂ Facebook page. Tune in onÂ Saturday, July 15 at 5pm GMTÂ for an hour-long conversation with one of todayâ€™s leading musicians.

TheÂ Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI)Â was initiated in 2004 to contribute to the struggle for Palestinian freedom, justice and equality. PACBI advocates for the boycott of Israeli academic and cultural institutions, given their deep and persistent complicity in Israelâ€™s denial of Palestinian rights as stipulated in international law. VisitÂ PACBIâ€™s websiteÂ and follow them on TwitterÂ @PACBI

Via the BDS National Commitee.