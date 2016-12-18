Palestine Today 01 10 2017

11:59 PM

Welcome to Palestine Today, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, www.imemc.org, for Tuesday, January, 10, 2017.

Israeli troops executes a Palestinian man in front of his family during predawn invasions targeting West Bank communities. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

A Palestinian man was executed on Tuesday by Israeli soldiers inside his home in al-Far’a refugee camp, north the West Bank district of Tubas.

Israeli forces invaded the camp and stormed the home of Mohammad Salhi, 33, assaulted his old mother when she tried to stand between the troops and her son. Then a soldier fired six bullets from a gun with a silencer from point blank killing Salhi.

His mother told local media that she did not hear the bullets she only saw sparkles coming from the gun and then saw Mohammad fall on the ground.

Local medics moved Mohammad to Tubas city hospital where doctors said that bullets penetrated his neck, chest, hand, armpit, pelvis and thigh from the left side of his body. Mohammed previously served a 3-year sentence in the Israeli army prisons.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry issued a statement, Tuesday, strongly denouncing the Israeli army’s execution of Salhi, in front of his family in his home, and described the attack as a “state-sponsored terrorism.”

The ministry stated that the latest crime is a direct implementation of Israel’s political leadership’s decision to target the Palestinians, and sanctioning ongoing executions against them.

In addition, the Ministry demanded all legal, and human rights groups around the world to act fast, and document these crimes to present them to the International Criminal Court.

The Foreign Ministry also called on the Security Council to act and perform its legal and moral duties in protecting the Palestinian people, and to prosecute Israeli leaders for these crimes.

In other news, The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers abducted, overnight, at least 26 Palestinians, including four children, from their homes in different parts of the occupied West Bank. Home searches and kidnappings were reported in Jerusalem, Bethlehem and Hebron districts southern West Bank, Tubas and Nablus in northern West Bank.

And that’s all for today from the IMEMC News; this was the Tuesday, January, 10, 2017, news round-up from the Occupied Palestinian Territories. From more news and updates, please visit our website at www.imemc.org Today’s report has been brought to you by George Rishmawi and me Ghassan Bannoura.