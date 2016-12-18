Palestine Today 01 25 2017

2:29 AM

Palestine Today, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, www.imemc.org, for Wednesday, January, 25, 2017.

Palestinian medical sources have reported that many Palestinians suffered the severe effects of teargas inhalation, after Israeli soldiers invade Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

Several Israeli military vehicles invaded â€˜Aseeda area in Beit Ummar, and clashed with many youngsters, who hurled stones at the advancing vehicles, Local sources reported.

The army fired concussion grenades, and many gas bombs, causing many Palestinians to suffer the severe effects of teargas inhalation. Medics rushed to the area, and provided the wounded Palestinians with the needed first aid.

Moreover, Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, several villages and towns, in the West Bank districts of Ramallah, Jenin, Bethlehem, Hebron, Tulkarem and Jerusalem, before conducting extensive searches of homes, and abducted at least nineteen Palestinians.

Elsewhere, Israeli soldiers demolished, Wednesday, a storage room, a parking structure and walls surrounding it, in the al-Abbasiyya neighborhood, and a warehouse for construction materials, in Wad Qaddoum, in Silwan town, in occupied East Jerusalem.

In related news, Israeli soldiers demolished, Wednesday, several sheds and barns in Qrontol Mountain area, in Jericho district, in the occupied West Bank, under the allegation of being built without permits.

Wednesday, January, 25, 2017, news round-up from the Occupied Palestinian Territories. From more news and updates, please visit our website at www.imemc.org todayâ€™s report has been brought to you by George Rishmawi and me Ghassan Bannoura.