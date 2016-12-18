Palestine Today 02 06 2017

2:26 AM

Welcome to Palestine Today, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, www.imemc.org, for Monday, February, 06, 2017.

Four injured in Israeli bombardment targeting Gaza, and in the West Bank settlers uproot hundreds of olive trees owned by local farmers. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

Israeli forces resumed attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip, Monday evening, injuring two Palestinians, after injuring two Palestinians earlier, in a series of Israeli army airstrikes in northern Gaza.

Israeli sources said that the strikes come in response to a rocket that landed in an open area in the Ashkelon region of southern Israel, Monday morning. At least eight Israeli missiles were fired at several locations across the besieged coastal enclave.

One airstrike hit agricultural land in the center of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. A spokesman of the Gaza Ministry of Health, Ashraf al-Qidra, confirmed that two people were injured in Khan Younis. According to locals, the airstrikes hit a post used by armed groups as well as an agricultural area east of Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip, in addition to the al-Shuja’eyya neighborhood in Gaza City, causing damages to several residential buildings. The air strikes also hit agricultural lands east of al-Maghazi and al-Bureij refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Monday morning, Israeli soldiers fired two shells into a site run by the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, Beit Lahia, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. The two shells landed in an open area causing minor damage without leading to any casualties. In the meantime Several Israeli military vehicles, including armored bulldozers, invaded Palestinian agricultural lands, east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, while navy ships opened fire on fishing boats, in Palestinian territorial waters.

From their part, Palestinian factions released statements warning of the consequences of the ongoing Israeli attacks on the coastal enclave.

Elsewhere, Israeli soldiers invaded, Monday, seven Palestinian homes in different parts of occupied East Jerusalem, detained fourteen Palestinians and illegally confiscated large sums of cash and cars. The Israeli army said it detained and summoned for interrogation 14 Palestinians, and confiscated nearly 200.000 Shekels, checkbooks, a truck and two cars, allegedly donated by Hamas to families of slain Palestinians and detainees, from East Jerusalem.

Moreover, Israeli soldiers invaded, overnight and at dawn Monday, several areas in the occupied West bank, including Jerusalem, before invading and searching many homes, and abducted eight Palestinians, including a 73-year-old man.

In other news, Israeli settlers uprooted more than 700 olive trees, in the village of Burqa, near the northern West Bank city of Nablus. settlers who returned to the former settlement of Homesh, which was evacuated in 2005, and resettled it recently, were responsible for uprooting the trees planted in that area by local farmers, Palestinian sources reported on Monday.

And that’s all for today from the IMEMC News; this was the Monday, February, 06, 2017, news round-up from the Occupied Palestinian Territories. From more news and updates, please visit our website at www.imemc.org today’s report has been brought to you by George Rishmawi and me Ghassan Bannoura.