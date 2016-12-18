Palestine Today 04 21 2016

Israeli soldiers invade West Bank communities injuries a dozen civilians and kidnap 10 others.

Israeli soldiers invaded, earlier on Thursday morning, Abu Dis and the al-‘Ezariyya towns, in occupied Jerusalem, kidnapped one Palestinian, and injured at least twelve others during ensuing clashes.

The Israeli police said it uncovered two workshops, allegedly used for manufacturing weapons and explosives, in Abu Dis town east of occupied East Jerusalem.

the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (RCS) said its medics provided the needed treatment to twelve, who were injured by army fire, during clashes in Abu Dis and al-‘Ezariyya.

It said four Palestinians were shot with rubber-coated steel bullets, and eight others suffered severe effects of tear has inhalation.

Moreover, a Palestinian man was injured, near Israeli military roadblock #300, north of Bethlehem, southern West Bank, after an Israeli settler rammed him with his car. The settler fled the scene, while the Palestinian was rushed to a hospital in Bethlehem.

Elsewhere, Israeli soldiers kidnapped, on Thursday at dawn, at least ten Palestinians in different parts of the occupied West Bank, during military invasions and searches of homes, the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) has reported.

Kidnappings were reported in the southern West Bank cities of Hebron and Bethlehem, Ramallah city in central West Bank, as well as Jerusalem and the northern Wets Bank city of Nablus.

Israeli soldiers kidnapped, on Thursday at dawn, at least ten Palestinians in different parts of the occupied West Bank, during military invasions and searches of homes, the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) has reported.

Kidnappings were reported in the southern West Bank cities of Hebron and Bethlehem, Ramallah city in central West Bank, as well as Jerusalem and the northern Wets Bank city of Nablus.