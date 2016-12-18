Palestine Today 04 25 2016

10:59 PM

Palestine Today, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, www.imemc.org, for Monday, April 25, 2016.

Israeli navy attack fishers in Gaza waters and troops closes the entrance and take over a medical center in southern West Bank. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

Israeli navy ships opened fire, earlier Monday, on a number of Palestinian fishing boats in Gaza waters, in the northern part of the coastal region. The fishers had to sail back to shore in order to avoid further assaults and violations; the attack led to property damage but no injuries.

On April 3, Israel announced that it extend the fishing zone allowed for Palestinian fishermen, off some parts of the Gaza coast, to nine miles, instead of six. However, Israeli navy ships continued to attack Gaza fishing boats within those six nautical miles.

The areas, where the fishing zone was increased, extend from Wadi Gaza, west of Gaza city, until the western part of Rafah, in the southern part of the coastal region.

Under the Oslo agreements, the Palestinians are supposed to be able to fish and sail within twenty nautical miles, but Israel kept unilaterally decreasing it.

Elsewhere, Israeli soldiers kidnapped, on Monday at dawn, one Palestinian in Hebron city, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, in addition to confiscating gold and cash from a home in Beit Ummar.

Moreover, Israeli soldiers closed, on Monday morning, the main entrance of the Hebron Emergency Center, run by the Hebron Health Committees, by placing concrete blocks, completely sealing it, and deployed dozens of soldiers on its rooftop.

According to workers there many soldiers occupied the center’s rooftop, and turned it into a military base. The center receives hundreds of patients on a daily basis, it provides its medical services to more than 60.000 Palestinians living in the city.

In other news, Israeli soldiers kidnapped, late on Sunday at night, two underage siblings, after invading and violently searching their home, in Silwan town, in occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli soldiers kidnapped, late on Sunday at night, two underage siblings, after invading and violently searching their home, in Silwan town, in occupied Jerusalem.

From the IMEMC News; this was the Monday, April 25, 2016, news round-up from the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Today's report has been brought to you by George Rishmawi and Ghassan Bannoura.