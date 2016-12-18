Palestine Today 04 26 2016

On Tuesday morning, several Israeli army vehicles, and bulldozers, invaded Palestinian agricultural lands, east of Gaza city, and uprooted them, in addition to firing live rounds and smoke bombs.

Palestinian news sources announced that three Israeli tanks, and three armored bulldozers, advanced approximately 150 meters into Palestinian farmlands, and uprooted them.

The army vehicles came from “Nahal Oz” military base, across the border fence, east of the Sheja’eyya neighborhood, east of Gaza city. The soldiers also demolished a concrete wall, near the Karni Crossing, east of Gaza city, and fired smoke bombs in addition to several live rounds.

The army carries out frequent limited invasions into Palestinian lands, close to the border fence, in the northern and eastern parts of the Gaza Strip, and prevents the Palestinian from entering their own lands.

Elsewhere, Israeli soldiers have kidnapped, on Tuesday at dawn and on Monday evening, four Palestinians, including a 12-year-old child in occupied East Jerusalem. The army claims the three other Palestinians are from Nablus, and “planned to carry out an attack in Jerusalem.”

The Wadi Hilweh Information Center in Silwan (Silwanic) in occupied Jerusalem, said the soldiers invaded the town, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, and kidnapped a child.

In the meantime, Israeli media sources said a security force of Yamam Unit, arrested on Tuesday at night, three Palestinians from the northern West Bank district of Nablus.

They added that the three Palestinians were “illegally staying in Jerusalem”, and were allegedly “planning an attack in the city”. They were moved to a detention center for interrogation.

In related news, Israeli soldiers invaded, on Tuesday at dawn, the town of Beit Ummar, near the southern West Bank city of Hebron, searched homes and kidnapped a former political prisoner.

