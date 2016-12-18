Palestine Today 04 28 2016

11:48 AM

Palestine Today, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, www.imemc.org, for Thursday, April 28, 2016.

Israeli Troops injuries a youth during West Bank invasions and targets farmers in Gaza. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

Israeli soldiers, and several settlers, invaded on Thursday at dawn the northern West Bank city of Nablus, leading to clashes with dozens of local youths; one teen was shot with a live round.

Media sources in Nablus said the soldiers shot Ahmad Adel Mas’oud, 17, with a live round in his thigh. The sources added that many Palestinians received treatment for the effects of tear gas inhalation.

The clashes took place after dozens of soldiers, and settlers, invaded Nablus city, and headed towards “Joseph Tomb”, east of Nablus.

The Israeli military allows Jews to visit as part of organized pilgrimages, despite the shrine being located in area A, which is under full Palestinian Authority control under the Oslo Agreements, and prohibit Muslims from worshiping on the site.

in related news, The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers kidnapped, on Thursday at dawn, at least ten Palestinians in different parts of the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem.

Home searches and kidnappings were reported in Ramallah city central West Bank, Jenin in the north in addition to occupied East Jerusalem.

Elsewhere, Israeli soldiers opened fire, on Thursday morning, on a number of Palestinian farmers in their lands, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, and east of Gaza city.

The soldiers, stationed across the border fence, fired many live rounds on the farmers, while working in their own lands, forcing them away, local sources reported. The two latest attacks targeted Palestinian lands east of Khan Younis city, in the southern part of the coastal region, and east of Gaza city.

The Israeli army conducts frequent violations against Palestinians, and their lands, in areas close to the border fence, in the northern and eastern parts of the Gaza Strip, an issue that prevents dozens of families from planning their lands. Similar attacks also target Palestinian fishers in Gaza territorial waters, in direct violation of the Oslo accords, and every ceasefire agreement.

this was the Thursday, April 28, 2016, news round-up from the Occupied Palestinian Territories.