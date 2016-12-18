Palestine Today 05 02 2016

Israeli troops invade West Bank communities injuries civilians and kidnap others, meanwhile in Gaza army tanks bulldoze farm lands. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

Palestinian medical sources have reported, on Sunday at night that several Palestinians were injured, after Israeli soldiers invaded Ni’lin village, west of the central West Bank district of Ramallah. The sources said the soldiers fired live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets and gas bombs at many Palestinians, and their homes, causing several injuries.

The invasion was carried out by several Israeli army vehicles, and while withdrawing, one military jeep apparently lost its way, before many youngsters started throwing stones and empty bottles at it.

Shortly afterwards, several army jeeps returned to the town, and clashed with dozens of youngsters, approximately for three hours, before securing the withdrawal the jeep that lost its way in one of the neighborhoods.

Elsewhere, Israeli soldiers invaded, on Monday at dawn, the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and several nearby towns, searched homes and kidnapped four Palestinians, in addition to confiscating a laptop, a mobile phone and two cars.

Moreover, the soldiers invaded many neighborhoods in Hebron city, and installed roadblocks at the main roads leading to Sa’ir and Halhoul towns, and Hebron’s northern entrance, before stopping the searching dozens of cars, and questioned many Palestinians while examining their Id cards.

In the Gaza strip, A number of Israeli army vehicles, and bulldozers, carried out, on Monday at dawn, a limited invasion into Palestinian agricultural lands east of Rafah, in the southern part of the coastal region, and started uprooting them while firing live rounds and smoke grenades. The soldiers also fired many live rounds at random, and placed sand hills in the invaded lands, close to the border fence.

The invasion is part of frequent attacks carried out by the soldiers into Palestinian agricultural lands near the border areas in the northern and eastern parts of the Gaza Strip, preventing the Palestinians from entering and planting their own lands.

