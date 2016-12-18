Palestine Today 05 03 2016

Israeli soldiers shot and killed, on Tuesday evening, a Palestinian driver allegedly after he deliberately rammed three Israeli soldiers with his truck at a military roadblock, installed near the main road of Betunia town, near Ramallah.

Ahmad Riyad Shehada, 38, was left bleeding on the ground, without any medical aid, as the soldiers prevented Red Crescent medics from approaching him. Shehada is from Qalandia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem, and lives in Betunia town.

After wounding the three soldiers, the Palestinian fled the scene before another military force surrounded his truck, and fired several live rounds at him, through the windshield. The shooting took place near military roadblock #17, at the main road leading to Betunia town and Ramallah city.

Following the incident, the soldiers closed the main road leading to Ramallah city, and all villages and towns west of it, and installed many roadblocks. The soldiers also fired several gas bombs at Palestinians, and their cars, who were stopped behind the roadblock, causing many to suffer the effects of tear gas inhalation.

Eyewitnesses said the Palestinian likely accidentally rammed the soldiers as he was driving his mid-size truck and was surprised when three soldiers appeared in the middle of the road signaling for him to stop. Hours after the shooting, the army transfer the Shehada’s corpse to the Palestinian side, before it was moved to the Palestine Medical Center in Ramallah, where hundreds of Palestinians gathered.

In other news, The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) has reported, Tuesday, that one of its lawyer managed to visit hunger striking detainee Sami Janazra, who started his hunger strike 62 days ago, and said the detainee was beaten by the soldiers after refusing to be cuffed and shackled to his bed in Soroka Israeli hospital.

Elsewhere, Israeli Soldiers Kidnap 22 Palestinians during invasions targeting West Bank communities on Tuesday. Palestinian sources reported home-searches and kidnappings in the central West Bank city of Ramallah, the northern West Bank city of Jenin and Hebron in the south.

