Palestine Today 06 13 2017

2:11 AM

Welcome to Palestine Today, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, www.imemc.org, for Tuesday, June, 13, 2017.

Israel renew admirative detention of Palestinian journalist and approves reduction of electricity supply to Gaza. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

Israeli soldiers abducted, Tuesday, at least eight Palestinians, including a woman and two siblings, in different parts of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported.

In related news, Three prominent Palestinian activists were ordered to additional periods of administrative detention, imprisonment without charge or trial.

Palestinian journalist Hasan Safadi, youth organizer Hassan Karajah and leftist community leader Rami Fadayel, all of Ramallah, were ordered to further imprisonment without charge or trial by Israeli military courts.

Palestinians held without charge or trial under administrative detention orders can be detained indefinitely; these one- to six-month orders can be repeatedly renewed on the basis of so-called “secret evidence.”

There are currently over 500 Palestinian administrative detainees imprisoned by the Israeli occupation. Some Palestinians have spent years at a time under administrative detention on the basis of this so-called secret evidence.

Over 50,000 administrative detention orders have reportedly been issued since 1967; the practice dates from the colonial British mandate over Palestine and was re-imposed by the Israeli occupation.

Elsewhere, The Israeli Security Cabinet approved a 35 per cent reduction of the electricity supply to Gaza Strip.

Gaza residents have electricity for less than six hours a day, now, due to the 10-year-old Israeli-Egyptian and internationally-backed siege. After this reduction, each household will have less than two hours of electricity per day.

Usually, Qatar and Turkey pay for the fuel of the sole electricity plant in Gaza, which provides a couple of hours every day. Due to the current diplomatic crisis between the Gulf States and Qatar, it is not clear whether Qatar would renew its payments or not.

And that’s all for today from the IMEMC News; this was the Tuesday, June, 13, 2017, news round-up from the Occupied Palestinian Territories. From more news and updates, please visit our website at www.imemc.org today’s report has been brought to you by George Rishmawi and me Ghassan Bannoura