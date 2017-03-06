This Week in Palestine Week 24 2017

Palestine Today 06 15 2017

Doctors warn of medical supplies shortages in Gaza and troops invade West Bank communities and abducts civilians. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

The head of cardiac catheterization at Al-Shifa Medical Compound in Gaza , Mohammad Habib, warned that the cardiac catheter service will be stopped in the coming weeks, if the basic items are not supplied, confirming that the department uses only sterile tools.

Habib said that many of the basic medical devices had run out, such as pharmacological blockers, pacemaker of various types, and instruments for the catheterization of arteries.

This comes as Gaza are suffering from additional power cuts which started earlier in the week. On Wednesday, The Israeli Security Cabinet approved a 35 per cent reduction of the electricity supply to Gaza Strip.

Gaza residents have electricity for less than six hours a day, now, due to the 10-year-old Israeli-Egyptian and internationally-backed siege. After this reduction, each household will have less than two hours of electricity per day.

In other news, Israeli soldiers invaded, on Thursday at dawn, many Palestinian homes and searched them in many West Bank communities and abducted nine Palestinians, the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPPS) has reported.

According to the PPS the invasions were reported in in the West Bank governorates of Hebron, Bethlehem, Nablus and Qalqilia.

