Palestine Today 06 19 2017

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Monday at dawn, nineteen Palestinians, including a blind man, in addition to a father and his two sons, in different parts of the occupied West Bank, during extensive and violent searches of homes.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that the soldiers invaded several areas in the West Bank governorate of Bethlehem, searched and ransacked many homes and abducted seven Palestinians, including a father and two of his sons.

In the northern West Bank governorate of Nablus, the soldiers searched homes and abducted six Palestinians. In Qalqilia and Jenin governorates, in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted two Palestinians.

Moreover, In the Ramallah and al-Biereh governorate, in central West Bank, the soldiers abducted two Palestinians. The soldiers also invaded Shu’fat refugee camp, north of the occupied East Jerusalem, searched homes and abducted a young man.

The soldiers also ambushed a Palestinian in a courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and abducted him before moving him to an interrogation center in the city, local sources reported.

Elsewhere, Several Israeli military vehicles invaded, Monday, Palestinian agricultural lands, in the southern and northern parts of the Gaza strip, and fired many live rounds while bulldozing the lands, close to the border fence.

Media sources said four armored bulldozers and three tanks, stationed in Sofa military base, across the border fence, advanced at least 150 meters into the Palestinian lands, northeast of Rafah. Military surveillance drones were also flying over the invaded area, while the soldiers placed sand hills and barriers, close to the fence.

The soldiers also fired live rounds into Palestinian lands east of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, forcing the Palestinians out of their lands. Furthermore, several army vehicles and bulldozers, stationed near the Erez terminal, across the border fence in northern Gaza, invaded Palestinian lands in the area, and fired many live rounds.

In related news, Israeli navy ships fired many live rounds at Palestinian fishing boats, in Gaza territorial waters, in the northern part of the coastal region, forcing them back to shore.

