Palestine Today 06 20 2017

3:39 AM

Palestine Today, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, www.imemc.org, for Tuesday, June, 20, 2017.

Israeli troops kill a Palestinian man, detain five others during invasions targeting West Bank communities. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

Israeli soldiers shot and killed, on Tuesday evening, a young Palestinian man near Jaba’ military roadblock, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. The Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed that the slain Palestinian has been identified as Baha’ Emad Samir al-Harbawi, 23, from the town of al-‘Ezariyya, east of Jerusalem.

The Israeli army claimed that the soldiers killed the Palestinian after “he attempted to stab them, while they were conducting routine searches.” The army also closed the area, and isolated it, while more troops were deployed around it, especially around Palestinian communities north of Jerusalem, and in the northern part of the West Bank.

In addition, the soldiers invaded al-‘Ezariyya, and abducted Emad al-Harbawi, the father of the slain Palestinian, after storming his home and searching it, and took him to a detention and interrogation center in Ma’ale Adumim colony.

The family denounced the murder of its son, and the military allegations. Eyad al-Harbawi, the uncle of the slain Palestinian, said Baha’ left al-‘Ezariyya after finishing his work in the evening, and told the family that he was heading to Ramallah to visit his brother, and to do some shopping there. Baha’ was never detained and imprisoned by Israel, and had no political affiliation.

Elsewhere, Israeli soldiers abducted, on Tuesday at dawn, two young Palestinian men in the northern West Bank governorate of Jenin, and Bethlehem governorate, south of occupied East Jerusalem during house searches there.

Moreover, Israeli soldiers abducted, on Tuesday at dawn, three young Palestinian men from the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron, and invaded many neighborhoods in the city, and nearby towns.

The soldiers also invaded the towns of Sa’ir, Bani Neim, Yatta and ar-Reehiyya, and installed roadblocks on roads leading to Sa’ir, ath-Thaheriyya and Jouret Bahlas area, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and interrogated many residents while inspecting their ID cards.

Late on Monday at night, the army invaded Sa’ir and clashed with dozens of local youngsters, after the soldiers invaded homes in the Dowwara area.

Tuesday, June, 20, 2017