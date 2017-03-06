Palestine Today 06 22 2017

Palestine Today 06 21 2017

2:20 AM

Welcome to Palestine Today, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, www.imemc.org, for Wednesday, June, 21, 2017.

Israeli troops invade West Bank communities, clashes with local youth and leave two dozen injured. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at night, Abu Dis town, east of occupied East Jerusalem, and clashed with local youths, wounding three with rubber-coated steel bullets, and causing twenty-six others to suffer the severe effects of teargas inhalation.

The Palestinian Red Crescent in occupied Jerusalem said its medics rushed to Abu Dis town, and providing the needed treatment to three Palestinians, who were shot with rubber-coated steel bullets, and 26 others who suffered the severe effects of teargas inhalation. Media sources in Abu Dis said clashes erupted after several Israeli army jeeps invaded the town, and searched many homes and cars.

Elsewhere, Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, the West Bank governorates of Hebron and Salfit, searched many homes and abducted four Palestinians. Moreover, Israeli soldiers abducted, on Wednesday at dawn, a Palestinian man from al-‘Obeydiyya town, east of Bethlehem, and summoned another Palestinian from Hindaza area, in the eastern part of Bethlehem city.

In other news, Israeli soldiers invaded, Wednesday, Palestinian agricultural lands, especially olive orchards, belonging to the villagers of Jaloud, south of the northern West Bank governorate of Nablus, in preparation for building a new illegal colony.

Several military jeeps and nine bulldozers invaded the lands, and started uprooting them, to prepare for the new colony, which will be built on lands Israel illegally confiscated and designated as “government-owned property.”

The decision to illegally confiscate the lands was made in late March this year, and targets at least 977 dunams of Palestinian lands.

Israel’s colonies in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are illegal under International Law and the Fourth Geneva Convention, to which Israel is a signatory and a constant violator.

In Gaza, the Israeli authorities implemented a third round of electricity supply cuts to the Gaza Strip on Wednesday — honoring a request from the Palestinian Authority (PA), which announced, last month, that it would drastically reduce its payments to fund the Hamas-run territory’s electricity bill.

Spokesperson for the Gaza Electricity Distribution Corporation Muhammad Thabet told local media that Gaza’s some 2 million residents face just two to three hours of electricity every 24 hours as a result of the cuts.

And that’s all for today from the IMEMC News; this was the Wednesday, June, 21, 2017, news round-up from the Occupied Palestinian Territories. From more news and updates, please visit our website at www.imemc.org today’s report has been brought to you by George Rishmawi and me Ghassan Bannoura.