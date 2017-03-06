Palestine Today 06 22 2017

Palestine Today
Thursday, June, 22, 2017

Tanks invade areas in Gaza and troops detain Palestinians during invasions in the west Bank. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

Israeli soldiers invaded, On Thursday morning, Palestinian agricultural lands, close to the border fence, east of Jabalia, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, uprooted several sections, and fired many rounds of live ammunition.

Media sources said four D9 bulldozers, and three tanks, advanced at least 150 meters into the Palestinian agricultural lands, and uprooted various sections, especially close to the border fence.

The sources added that military drones hovered over the entire area throughout the invasion, while the soldiers also fired live rounds.

Staying in Gaza, Rafah Crossing, the main artery for Palestinians in Gaza to travel out of the Strip, has been closed for 103 consecutive days, with no indication that it will reopen soon.

The crossing’s gates were last opened on 9 March when a few thousand people travelled through it. More than 30,000 Palestinians have registered to travel through the border, most are students, patients and those separated from their families.

Rafah was opened in May only to allow those stranded in Egypt to return to their homes in Gaza. So far, this year, the crossing has been opened in both directions for only six days, meaning it has been closed for 160 — the longest spell that the border has been sealed since the start of an Israeli blockade on the enclave, which has now entered its eleventh year.

In other news, Israeli soldiers abducted, Thursday, four young Palestinian men in various parts of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported.

The Jenin office of the PPS, in the northern part of the West Bank, said the soldiers abducted a young man after stopping him at a military roadblock, near Jenin.

The soldiers also abducted two youth, both from the northern West Bank governorate of Tulkarem, after stopping them in occupied East Jerusalem.

On Thursday at dawn, Israeli soldiers abducted a former political prisoner, from his home in Doura town, south of Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

On Thursday at dawn, Israeli soldiers abducted a former political prisoner, from his home in Doura town, south of Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.