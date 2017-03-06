Palestine Today 07 05 2017

Israeli soldiers invaded, Wednesday, Shuâ€™fat refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem, and broke into a home before forcing a mother and her toddler out of their property.

The soldiers kept the mother and her toddler under the sun, without even allowing them access to water, or a change of clothing for the child, while searching their property for ninety minutes, local sources reported.

Elsewhere, Israeli soldiers withdrew, on Wednesday morning, from the Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem, after abducting four young Palestinian men, following many hours of invasions and violent searches of dozens of homes, leading to clashes with local youths.

Many local youths hurled stones and empty bottles on the invading military vehicles, while the Israeli army also claimed that some Palestinian fighters exchanged fire with the soldiers. The army fired dozens of live rounds, flares, gas bombs and concussion grenades after invading many alleys and homes in the refugee camp; no injuries were reported.

Moreover, Israeli soldiers abducted, on Wednesday at dawn, four Palestinians in the West Bank governorates of Hebron and Tubas, after invading their homes and searching them.

In the meantime, Israeli soldiers invaded several Palestinian communities in the northern West Bank governorate of Nablus, stormed and violently searched a number of homes, and stores, and abducted seven Palestinians.

Also on Wednesday morning, the soldiers invaded Khirbet al-Himma village, in the West Bankâ€™s Northern Plains, and confiscated solar panels providing the residents with electricity, and initiated searches for more panels, to remove them.

