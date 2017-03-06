Palestine Today 07 06 2017

On Thursday at dawn, several Israeli military vehicles, including armored bulldozers, invaded Palestinian agricultural lands close to the border fence east of Gaza city, and Jabalia town, in the northern part of the coastal region, and fired many live rounds while bulldozing the lands.

Local news sources said at least three tanks, and four bulldozers, left Nahal Oz military base, across the border fence, east of Shejaâ€™eyya neighborhood, east of Gaza city, and advanced dozens of meters before uprooting large areas of these lands. The soldiers also deployed smoke bombs, and fired many live rounds, while military drones hovered overhead.

Furthermore, four Israeli vehicles, including a bulldozer, invaded farmlands close to the border fence east of Jabalia, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, and bulldozed them.

The army frequently invades and bulldozes Palestinian lands, close to the fence in the northern and eastern parts of the Gaza Strip, in addition to installing sand hills, and prevent the residents from approaching them.

Elsewhere, Israeli soldiers invaded, on Thursday at dawn, the town of Doha, west of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, broke into a lathe workshop and confiscated one machine. The invasion was carried out by several army jeeps, and truck, before the soldiers stormed a lathe workshop, owned by members of Abu Tarboush family, violently searched the property and confiscated a lathe machine.

The soldiers also invaded Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, searched many homes, causing damage, and withdrew later without conducting any arrests.

Moreover, Israeli soldiers invaded, on Thursday at dawn, Shweika area, in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem, searched homes, and car repair workshops, violently searched them and abducted three Palestinians. The soldiers also invaded several car repair facilities in the al-Jâ€™aroun area, west of Shweika, after detonating their doors, and conducted extensive searches, leading to property damage.

