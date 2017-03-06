Palestine Today 07 11 2017

Palestine Today 07 10 2017

Palestine Today, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, www.imemc.org, for Monday, July, 10, 2017.

Troops kill a Palestinian youth in the West Bank and injuries two others in Gaza. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

Israeli soldiers killed, Monday, a young Palestinian man near Teqoua’ town, southeast of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, after he allegedly “attempted to ram soldiers with his car, and attempted to stab them.” The Palestinian man has been identified as Mohammad Ibrahim Jibreel, 25, from Teqoua’ town. The Israeli army claimed that Palestinian car sped towards the soldiers who were exchanging guard duties at a military watchtower, wounding one soldier who was standing outside.

It added that the car struck a nearby safety rail, before the driver reportedly exited it while carrying a knife and attempted to stab the soldiers who then shot him dead. A Palestinian ambulance rushed to the scene but the soldiers prevented the medics from even approaching the young man.

Also on Monday, Israeli soldiers shot a Palestinian child, only six years of age, in her arm, after the soldiers invaded Silwan town, in occupied East Jerusalem, and fired many concussion grenades at homes.

The soldiers also invaded Mada Creatively Center for children, in Batn al-Hawa area of Jerusalem, and violently searched it, causing many children, between the ages of five and fourteen, to suffer anxiety attacks.

Moreover, undercover Israeli soldiers abducted, on Monday evening, a Palestinian child from Sebastia town, north of Nablus, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

In Gaza, Israeli soldiers shot and injured, Monday, two young Palestinian men, including one who suffered a serious injury, during clashes that erupted east of Jabalia town, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Media sources in Gaza said the soldiers, stationed on military towers across the border fence, east of Jabalia town, fired many live rounds and gas bombs at young Palestinian men for “approaching the border fence. The incident led to clashes between the soldiers and the local youngsters, before the army fired more gas bombs and concussion grenades.

Medical sources said one Palestinian suffered a serious injury after being shot with a gas bomb directly in the head, and was moved to the Indonesian hospital, in nearby Beit Lahia town, and another young man was shot in his leg, suffering a moderate injury.

From more news and updates, please visit our website at www.imemc.org today's report has been brought to you by George Rishmawi and me Ghassan Bannoura.