Israeli forces destroy farm lands to expand a settlement in the West Bank and tanks invade border areas in Gaza.

Israeli army forces, Monday, razed Palestinian-owned land near the village of N’ilin, near Ramallah, in central occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

Witnesses told local news that Israeli soldiers, accompanied by bulldozers, broke into the area and flattened the land in order to expand the nearby illegal settlement of Nili.

According to a report by Applied Research Institute (ARIJ), The consecutive Israeli governments adopted a policy to acquire occupied West Bank lands, for the purpose of building and expanding Israeli settlements by employing different methods; most renowned of which, “Security,” which is also, how Israel was able to restrict Palestinian towns’ development on the remaining areas.

Elsewhere, Israeli soldiers invaded, overnight and on Monday morning, several districts in the occupied West Bank, searched many homes and kidnapped fourteen Palestinians.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) has reported that the soldiers kidnapped six Palestinians in a number of towns, in the southern West Bank district of Hebron.

The Nablus office of the PPS, in the northern part of the West Bank, has reported that the soldiers also invaded various communities in the district, and kidnapped four Palestinians.

Also in northern West Bank, troops searched and ransacked homes and kidnapped two men from the city of Tulkarem.

In Bethlehem, the soldiers invaded Aida refugee camp, north of the city, searched homes and kidnapped two Palestinians.

Moreover, Several Israeli military vehicles invaded, on Monday at dawn, Palestinian agricultural lands, east of Khan Younis city, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

Eyewitnesses said four Israeli tanks, and three bulldozers, advanced more than 150 meters into the Palestinian lands, bulldozed some of them, and installed sand hills, close to the border fence.

They added that the Israeli vehicles came from the Kissufim military base, across the border fence, and fired many smoke bombs during the invasion.

From more news and updates, please visit our website at www.imemc.org