Palestine Today 07 11 2017

A 13-year old Palestinian boy suffered from a fractured eye socket, and total loss of one eye, after he was shot by Israeli police firing so-called â€˜non-lethal weaponsâ€™ in al-Eesawiya, in east Jerusalem.

Nur Hamdan, 13, also suffered from other facial injuries when he was shot. He was standing on the second floor balcony of his familyâ€™s home when Israeli troops fired a sponge-tipped metal bullet directly at his face.

He was taken to a local clinic and immediately transferred to Hadassah Hospital, the largest hospital in East Jerusalem. He is the 16th Palestinian to have lost an eye from this type of bullet, according to human rights groups.

Eelier on Tuesday at dawn in al-Eesawiya, dozens of Israeli soldiers and police officers demolished a four-story apartment building, which also includes two warehouses, that were built by a Palestinian family on their own land.

The family said that the soldiers previously photographed the building, before the City Council issued an order for demolishing it, under the pretext of being built without a permit.

In other news, The Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers have abducted, on Tuesday at dawn, three young Palestinian men in the West Bank governorate of Bethlehem, and one in Nablus.

In other news, The Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers have abducted, on Tuesday at dawn, three young Palestinian men in the West Bank governorate of Bethlehem, and one in Nablus.