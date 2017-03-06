This Week in Palestine Week 28 2017

Palestine Today 07 13 2017

Welcome to Palestine Today, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, www.imemc.org, for Thursday, July, 13, 2017.

Troops invade West Bank communities, abducts civilians and attack Palestinian media offices. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Thursday at dawn, two young Palestinian men from Qalandia refugee camp, and one in Anata town, near occupied East Jerusalem, and installed surveillance cameras overlooking several key areas in Hizma town, east of Jerusalem.

The soldiers invaded and ransacked many homes in Qalandia, interrogated several Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards, before abducting two.

Furthermore, several army jeeps invaded Salam area, in Anata town, also searched many homes, and abducted a young man.

The soldiers also invaded the ar-Ram town, north of Jerusalem, and closed several roads with military roadblocks, and withdrew later without abducting any Palestinian, or searching homes.

In related news, Israeli soldiers invaded, on Thursday at dawn, the al-â€˜Arroub refugee camp, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, searched many homes and abducted three Palestinians. The soldiers also summoned for interrogation three Palestinians from Surif and Kharas nearby towns.

The soldiers caused excessive damage to many of the invaded homes, including the homes of the abducted Palestinians, and interrogated several residents.

the soldiers invaded Al-Quds Palestinian satellite TV news agency, and Ramsat news agency, in Hebron city, after smashing its main doors, and confiscated six computers, several hard discs and various types of equipment.

Ala Rimawi, the head of Al-Quds TV in Hebron, said the attack is part of ongoing violations and intimidation against the journalists and media outlets, and called for international protection to the Palestinian people, especially media agencies.

He said that Israeli soldiers have carried out at least 20 violations against media agencies and offices, in Hebron, in the last 18 months, in addition to shutting down many TV stations and media outlets.

From more news and updates, please visit our website at www.imemc.org todayâ€™s report has been brought to you by George Rishmawi and me Ghassan Bannoura.