Palestine Today 09 12 2017

Many Israeli military vehicles invaded, on Tuesday morning, Palestinian agricultural lands, east of the al-Qarara town, northeast of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, and uprooted them while firing live rounds.

Palestinian news sources have reported that at least three armored bulldozers and three tanks left the Kissufim military base, across the border fence northeast of Khan Younis, and advanced approximately 100 meters into the farmlands.

It added that the soldiers bulldozed some sections of the invaded lands, especially near the border fence, and installed sand hills, while firing many live rounds at random.

Meanwhile in the West Bank, The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers have abducted, overnight and during morning hours Tuesday, at least eight Palestinians, and injured several others, in the occupied West Bank.

In other news, An Israeli court indicted a teenage Israeli settler for allegedly attacking a Palestinian man in Jerusalem, over an Israeli woman the settler thought was in a relationship with the Palestinian, Israeli news sources reported.

The settler, who lives in the illegal Modiin Illit settlement, in the occupied West Bank, was charged by a Jerusalem district court with aggravated assault and committing a racially-motivated hate crime.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis living in Jewish-only settlements across occupied the West Bank, in violation of international law, often commit attacks against Palestinians, with activists and rights groups having long accused Israel of fostering a “culture of impunity” for Israeli settlers and soldiers who commit such acts.

